One simple chart points to new highs, says Canaccord's top strategist 17 Hours Ago | 05:54

President Donald Trump's latest tariff plans sent the market into negative territory on Wednesday. But Tony Dwyer, chief market strategist at Canaccord Genuity, told CNBC that investors shouldn't worry about trade tensions or tariffs.

“The market moves with the direction of earnings," Dwyer said Wednesday on "Fast Money." "As long as the economy is positive, that direction of earnings is going up.”

In fact, he predicted the upcoming earnings season will be "unbelievable."

"This quarter alone we’re probably going to be close to 24 percent growth rate versus a year ago in S&P operating profits," he said.