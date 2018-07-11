VISIT CNBC.COM

The Definitive Guide to Business

The Definitive Guide to Business

Jack Dorsey walks 5 miles to work every day—and he says it's the best investment he can make

Jack Dorsey says the best investment he ever made cost him nothing
Jack Dorsey says the best investment he ever made cost him nothing   

Jack Dorsey's daily commute is a reasonable five miles but it takes him over an hour to get to work. That's because he walks.

The Twitter and Square CEO posted his walking stats on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that he's been commuting on foot "for 2 years now. Usually get it done in 1h 15m, but was feeling tired this morning."

As author Tim Ferriss writes in his book "Tools of Titans," Dorsey believes the most worthwhile investment he's ever made is "taking the time to walk to work every day." During the five-mile trek, the self-made billionaire unplugs. He doesn't email or text. He uses the time to listen to music and audio books or simply to think and draw inspiration from the streets of San Francisco.

"It's a very clearing time," Dorsey told CNN Money. "I want to put as much unexpected potential in front of me because I think something that you don't plan will always make you think differently."

It's also good exercise, which is a key component of Dorsey's lifestyle and success. His morning routine involves waking up at 5 AM, meditating for half an hour and doing a seven-minute workout three times through. As the CEO told Y Combinator: "A healthier lifestyle ultimately makes me more creative and allows me to think more cohesively."

Jack Dorsey
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Jack Dorsey

Other billionaires, including Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg and Mark Cuban, agree that exercise is key to success.

"I seriously doubt that I would have been as successful in my career (and happy in my personal life) if I hadn't always placed importance on my health and fitness," Branson writes on his blog. He prefers to play tennis, go biking, run and kite surf.

Zuckerberg prioritizes exercise because, as he said in a Q&A on Facebook, "Doing anything well requires energy, and you just have a lot more energy when you're fit."

As for Cuban, he always tries to get in an hour of cardio, six or seven days a week. It fuels his competitive spirit, he tells Dallas News: "[I] have to go longer than anyone who started before me." His dedication to exercise is like his commitment to business, he adds: "That I will find a way to get [a workout] done, I think, reflects how relentless I can be in the business world as well."

Don't miss: We looked at the 25 most popular cash back credit cards—here's our pick for No. 1

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

How to boost your productivity like Richard Branson
How to boost your productivity like Richard Branson   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...