Mark Cuban shares his 3-step formula for success 

Success takes hard work, which means that have to put in the effort, says Cuban.
With so much competition, he explains, you must be willing to outwork everyone else in your industry and know the business inside and out.
When Cuban first entered the tech sector, he was pretty green compared to others. However, the entrepreneur had one saving grace: He enjoyed learning. “I was always the guy reading about business all the time,” Cuban tells Valuetainment.
Even after staking his claim in the industry, the billionaire made sure that he was always up-to-date on new software and devices — a habit he retains to this day. By grinding harder than his competitors, Cuban notes, he was able to achieve repeat successes.
“If you outwork everybody, if you try to be a little smarter than everybody, if you try to be a better salesperson than everybody, if you try to be better prepared than everybody, you've got your best chance,” says Cuban. He adds that if you don't heed this advice, failure is almost certain.
“Work like someone’s spending 24 hours to take it all away from you,” the billionaire cautions. “That’s kinda the way I look at it.”
