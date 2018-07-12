Cramer's lightning round: Cigna's stock is undervalued considering its latest acquisition   

Cigna Corporation: “OK, when [CEO] David Cordani came on, the stock was right around here. I continue to believe it deserves to be much higher. They’re doing an acquisition with Express Scripts. The stock is undervalued."

Nextera Energy, Inc.: “This has been one of our favorites. It’s an aggressive grower that also gives you yield. I regard it as a growth stock that’s utility. Really good call."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.: “Sociedad Quimica is not an expensive stock if lithium takes off. But lithium is not taking off, so I’m going to have to tell you I may be on the other side of the trade."

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.: “I think it actually is a buy. I know it’s moved up a lot, but remember, [Take-Two CEO] Strauss Zelnick first introduced it to us and they’ve got a fantastic subscription model, and we love subscription models here on ‘Mad Money.’"

Lam Research Corporation: “Remember, Lam on the conference call was not that bullish. They talked about the second half not being that great. Now, the stock has come down a great deal. It yields 2.5 percent, but not until it gets to 3 percent would I say, ‘You know what? We’ve got to buy.’ I think [CEO] Martin Anstice is fantastic, but the semi equipment stocks are not the right place to be at this point in the cycle."

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.: “Down 18 percent, sells at 14 times earnings, it’s kind of, in the buy-sell-hold category, I’m going to just put it distinctly in the ‘hold’ category."

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.: “I’ve always felt that this thing is kind of flotsam and jetsam. Drug delivery doesn’t really interest me. I would buy J&J on any weakness if we get something negative because of some of the news stories about talc tonight. That would be a better opportunity."

Cloudera, Inc.: “I’ve got to tell you, they’re not directly applicable, but software-defined storage is VMware. And we are cloud king believers here. [VMware COO] Sanjay Poonen, on last night, told a great story."