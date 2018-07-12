Here's how much the FIFA World Cup trophy is worth

Over the course of four weeks, thirty soccer teams, featuring some of the world's highest paid athletes, have been knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Sunday, France and Croatia go up against each other in the final match.

Specially created by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga, the 18-carat-gold trophy they're competing for is worth an estimated $20 million, according to USA Today.

First designed and crafted by Gazzaniga in 1974, the same trophy is awarded to the FIFA World Cup winning team every four years. It stands about 14.5 inches tall and weighs about 13.5 pounds, and it shows two athletes raising their arms up in victory while holding up the world. At the end of the final World Cup match, the trophy is presented to the winning team, which gets its country's name engraved on the base.