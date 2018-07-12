President Donald Trump will be on his way to Britain later on Thursday, his three-day working visit will include meeting Prime Minister Theresa May, Queen Elizabeth II and business leaders before he heads to Scotland for a weekend of golf.

A range of foreign policy issues ranging from Russia, trade, Brexit and the Middle East are all on the agenda when May and Trump meet. Trump’s visit is controversial, however, and mass protests are planned in various locations throughout the country, including London where a giant balloon depicting Trump as a baby is set to hover over the city.

Unsurprisingly, the visit has prompted a lot of press coverage and comment. The British print media are notoriously partisan (they’re allowed to be, whereas British television broadcasters have to adhere to impartiality rules) and here are the various takes on the Trump visit from newspapers across the political spectrum:

The Guardian: The left-leaning Guardian broadsheet sums up the lead-up to Trump’s arrival on Thursday afternoon with: “The protests have already begun, police leave has been cancelled, while the prime minister and her foreign secretary are nervously preparing for any potential mishaps, gaffes or insults: Donald Trump is finally arriving in the U.K.,” correspondents Peter Walker and Vikram Dodd said Wednesday.

Calling Trump a “capricious president,” Walker and Dodd said that despite the trip being a working visit rather than an earlier mooted state visit, “May and her ministers still hope to flatter Trump with pomp and royalty.”