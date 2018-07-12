How to know if you need a financial advisor 

Investment apps, glossy books, robots, blogs and more blogs — the number of places to pick up financial advice have never been greater. Is there ever a need to consult a person with a pulse anymore?

Most financial experts agree, yes (and no, not just advisors).

"You have to go to a person to get a complete picture of your financial condition," said Mercer Bullard, a professor at the University of Mississippi School of Law, who specializes in securities.

Here are some reasons why you'd want to see a financial advisor.