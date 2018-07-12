You know a platform or tech is successful when it becomes a verb. A payments app owned by PayPal joined the ranks of Google and FedEx (at least in verbal usage) a few years ago when millennials began "Venmo-ing" each other to settle bar tabs.

Mobile peer-to-peer payments now include Square, Apple Pay Cash and Google Pay, among others. Less than a year ago, Zelle entered the space and quickly became a huge player.

One reason for its success: Zelle is not a standalone app, like Venmo. Instead, it integrates with a user’s existing banking app.

The digital payments network now works with Bank of America, BB&T, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, US Bank, SunTrust and Wells Fargo.