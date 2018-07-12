Ken Griffin's $30 billion hedge fund is outperforming the industry this year 

Citadel, the more than $30 billion hedge fund managed by billionaire Ken Griffin, is outperforming the industry and the broader markets so far this year.

The firm’s multi-strategy fund, known as Wellington, was up 1.52 percent in June and 8.79 percent during the first half of the year, a person with knowledge of the matter said. All five strategies that feed into the fund — equities, commodities, credit, fixed income and quant — were all positive for the year, the person said, who asked not to be named because the performance details are private.

The gains outperformed benchmarks of stocks and bonds for June and the year. Citadel Global Equities, the firm’s fund that makes bullish and bearish bets on stocks, was up 5.24 percent for the first half of the year, the person said, which is about twice that of the S&P 500 including dividends.

Bloomberg first reported Citadel’s 201 performance. A representative from Citadel declined to comment.

The returns also surpass that of the broader hedge fund industry. An asset-weighted index of hedge-fund returns gained 1.23 percent for the year through June, according to HFR, which provides the benchmark.

Griffin will be a featured speaker at Delivering Alpha, the asset-management industry’s conference taking place in New York on Wednesday. CNBC and Institutional Investor host the event.