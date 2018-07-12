MEDIA ALERT: FULL SPEAKER LINEUP FOR CNBC INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR DELIVERING ALPHA CONFERENCE ON JULY 18 IN NEW YORK CITY

United States National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to be Opening Keynote

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 12, 2018— CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Institutional Investor, today announced the full speaker lineup for the eighth annual Delivering Alpha conference on July 18th at The Pierre in New York City.

To view the full agenda, go to: http://deliveringalpha.com/delivering-alpha-agenda/.

The full speaker lineup includes:

Jeremy Allaire , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Circle

, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Circle Stephen K. Bannon , former White House Chief Strategist and Chief Executive Officer of Trump campaign

, former White House Chief Strategist and Chief Executive Officer of Trump campaign James Chanos , Founder and Managing Partner, Kynikos Associates

, Founder and Managing Partner, Kynikos Associates Alexander J. Denner , Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Sarissa Capital Management LP

, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Sarissa Capital Management LP Mary Callahan Erdoes , Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management

, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management Jonathan Gray , President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone

, President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone Samantha Greenberg , Chief Investment Officer, Margate Capital Management LP

, Chief Investment Officer, Margate Capital Management LP Kenneth C. Griffin , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Citadel

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Citadel Suni Harford , Head of Investments, UBS Asset Management

, Head of Investments, UBS Asset Management Larry Kudlow, Director, United States National Economic Council

Director, United States National Economic Council Marc Lasry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avenue Capital Group

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avenue Capital Group Marc Levine , Chairman, Illinois State Board of Investment

, Chairman, Illinois State Board of Investment Howard Marks , Co-Chairman, Oaktree Capital

, Co-Chairman, Oaktree Capital Kristi Mitchem , Chief Executive Officer and Head, Wells Fargo Asset Management

, Chief Executive Officer and Head, Wells Fargo Asset Management Alexander J. Roepers , Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Atlantic Investment Management

, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Atlantic Investment Management David M. Rubenstein , Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group

, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group Barry Silbert , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Digital Currency Group

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Digital Currency Group Cyrus Taraporevala , President and Chief Executive Officer, State Street Global Advisors

, President and Chief Executive Officer, State Street Global Advisors David C. Villa , Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, State of Wisconsin Investment Board

, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, State of Wisconsin Investment Board Edgar Wachenheim III, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Greenhaven Associates, Inc.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to: deliveringalpha.com.

Follow @DeliveringAlpha, @CNBC and @iimag on Twitter and join the conversation using #DeliveringAlpha.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products, offering CNBC content to a variety of platforms such as: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.