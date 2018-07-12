Where to score free and cheap treats (for you and your pet) on National Ice Cream Day 

When it comes to food holidays, Popeye might be the only one excited by Fresh Spinach Day on July 16. However, everyone else will likely flock to their nearest shop for National Ice Cream Day, which falls on July 15.

Come Sunday, there will be plenty of opportunities for people – and pets – to score free frozen treats, and deals on ice cream. The third Sunday of every July is National Ice Cream Day — a holiday declared by President Ronald Reagan back in 1984 to promote the U.S. dairy industry.



Some of the free offers and events planned include desert icon Carvel, which will offer a buy one-get one (BOGO) free deal on any size soft ice cream cup or cone.

Dippin’ Dots is celebrating its 30th anniversary on National Ice Cream Day. It will give away prizes, and free mini cups of Dippin’ Dots during a two-hour window at participating locations.

Ice-cream fans who download the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App will get special offers for use only on National Ice Cream Day, including a BOGO cone offer for 99-cent sundaes, and $2 off a medium milkshake. To cap off National Ice Cream Month, on Tuesday, July 31, all regular and kid-sized ice scream scoops will be $1.50.

For the fourth year running, participating Your Pie fast-casual pizza locations around the country will offer customers a fee scoop of Italian gelato on Sunday. (Use the hashtag #ypfreegelato to share your gelato experience for a chance to win free gelato for a whole year.)