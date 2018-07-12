Northrop Grumman CEO Wes Bush to step down 

Northrop Grumman chairman and CEO Wes Bush announced on Thursday he will step down as CEO effective Jan. 1, but will remain chairman through July 2019.

Kathy Warden, who currently acts as company president and COO of the global security company, has been selected by the board to fill the role vacated by Bush in January. The board has also elected Warden to serve as a member of the board, effective immediately.

Bush joined Northrop Grumman when the defense company acquired TRW, where he served as 2001 as president and CEO of the UK-based global aeronautical systems. Bush filled many senior leadership roles at Northrop Grumman, including CEO since January 2010, and chairman since July 2011.

Warden joined Northrop Grumman in 2008, working her way up in the company from vice president and general manager of the company’s cybersecurity business to president of the Mission Systems sector, and, finally as president and COO.