President Donald Trump says he’s ‘fine’ with expected demonstrations on UK trip

President Donald Trump said he is “fine” with demonstrations being staged against his four-day U.K. visit.

Trump arrives in the country late Thursday, and his highly anticipated visit is set to be marked by demonstrations planned at various locations during his trip.

Speaking to reporters following an emergency session at the NATO summit in Brussels, Trump said he was relaxed about the expected level of protest.

“I think its fine. I like a lot of people in the U.K. I think they agree with me on immigration,” Trump said before suggesting that division in the country over Brexit had raised the political temperature.

“I’m going to a pretty hotspot right now, with a lot of resignations,” he added.