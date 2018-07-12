Porn star Stormy Daniels said she will return to do a striptease performance Thursday night at the same club in Ohio where she was arrested by police earlier the same day on charges that were later quickly dropped by prosecutors.

Daniels, 39, also announced on Twitter that all of her tips from her stage show will go toward the legal fees of two other dancers who were arrested along with her early Thursday on charges of illegally touching someone else in the club.

Both of those women still face pending charges.

Daniels earlier Thursday had canceled her planned second show at the Sirens strip club in Columbus on the heels of her arrest there after her first performance. Cops said they had seen her forcing the faces of several undercover vice officers between her breasts and smacking their faces with her breasts.

But Daniels changed her mind after the city attorney of Columbus dismissed the charges hours after that arrest.

The head prosecutor, Zach Klein, said the charges were not justified because the law that police used to arrest Daniels bars a person who "regularly appears nude or seminude" at a strip club from touching a patron of that club.

"There has been no evidence ... that Defendant appears or has regularly appeared at Sirens," Klein said.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said on Twitter that his client "refuses to be intimidated" and "will return to the scene of the 'no crime.'"

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been on a nationwide tour of strip clubs since she began her legal challenge to a nondisclosure agreement that barred her from talking publicly about an alleged sexual encounter she had with President Donald Trump in 2006.

Daniels received a $130,000 payment from Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen in October 2016, right before the presidential election, in exchange for her silence about the purported tryst.

The White House denies that Trump had sex with Daniels. But Trump admits having reimbursed Cohen for the hush-money payout.