Here's how much prize money France or Croatia will win in the World Cup Final

On Sunday, France and Croatia will compete for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the stakes are high. National pride, fame and some serious cash is on the table. Here’s how much they stand to win.

In 2017, the FIFA Council announced that the organization’s total contributions to fund the 2018 World Cup would be a whopping $791 million — a 40 percent increase from the previous tournament in 2014. Of this total, $400 million will be used exclusively as prize money for participating teams — a 12 percent increase.

This increase in funding means that France and Croatia can win more prize money than ever before in World Cup history.

The winning team will win $38 million, and runners-up will win $28 million. For a smaller team like Croatia, those funds could go a long way.