Trump protests are ‘embarrassing’ and ‘cringeworthy,’ overseas Republican leader says 

The thousands of people in the U.K. preparing to protest against President Donald Trump’s visit have lost the plot, the chairman of Republicans Overseas told CNBC Thursday.
Anti-Trump protests are scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday while the U.S. president is on a working visit to the country — one that includes meetings with the prime minister and Queen Elizabeth II. Protestors have promised a “carnival of resistance” that will include a 20-foot inflatable baby balloon resembling Trump flying over the London skies.
“Some of these protests are quite embarrassing and cringeworthy, specifically the balloon,” Drew Liquerman, told CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick, adding that he respected their right to protest.