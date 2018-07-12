Trump protests are ‘embarrassing’ and ‘cringeworthy,’ overseas Republican leader says 

Meanwhile, Digby Jones, a former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), also told CNBC Wednesday that he thought it was “disgusting” that the Trump baby balloon was being allowed.

Around 50,000 people are expected at an anti-Trump march in central London Friday that will start outside a BBC building and head to Trafalgar Square, the Evening Standard reported. Some organizers have told the media they are not just protesting against Trump, but also against discrimination.

“I think also the protestors have somewhat lost the plot — you have these massive protests against Trump but never against these terrible dictators that quite often visit London,” Liquerman added.

U.K. leader Theresa May has said that Trump’s visit will be an opportunity to boost the trade links and security cooperation between the two nations.

“This visit will be a failure if we don’t walk away with both countries off on better relations. I think everyone wants to see a trade deal that benefits both (countries),” Liquerman also said.

The U.K. and the U.S. have started working toward a trade agreement to be finalized once the former is out of the European Union. Until Brexit takes place, the U.K. cannot sign trade agreements as this is something allocated to European institutions.