    Walmart said to weigh bids from Capital One, Synchrony for its credit-card business

    • Walmart is weighing a bid from Capital One for its credit card business, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
    • Synchrony, the retail giant's current credit card partner, is also bidding, the report said.
    • A substantial part of Walmart's criteria for the deal is an expansion of the retailer's mobile payments offering, the report said.
    Cashiers ring up customers at registers inside a Wal-Mart Stores location in Burbank, California.
    Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Walmart has narrowed the competition for its credit card business to bids from two lenders, Capital One and its current card partner Synchrony Financial, according to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday.

    The retail giant wants its credit card partner to support its aspirations for Walmart Pay, with a substantial part of that being an expansion in its offering of mobile payments, the report said.

    Shares of Synchrony fell nearly 3 percent in trading following the report, while Capital One stock rose slightly.

    Walmart represents over 10 percent of the interest and fees Synchrony earned on loans last year, Bloomberg said.

