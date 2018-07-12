Walmart has narrowed the competition for its credit card business to bids from two lenders, Capital One and its current card partner Synchrony Financial, according to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday.

The retail giant wants its credit card partner to support its aspirations for Walmart Pay, with a substantial part of that being an expansion in its offering of mobile payments, the report said.

Shares of Synchrony fell nearly 3 percent in trading following the report, while Capital One stock rose slightly.

Walmart represents over 10 percent of the interest and fees Synchrony earned on loans last year, Bloomberg said.

