What the UK’s top politicians have said about Trump  — and it's not always nice

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage: The former leader of the right-wing U.K. Independence Party (UKIP) and figurehead of Brexit, Nigel Farage, has long been a fan of Trump. So much so that when Trump won the U.S. election, Farage was the first politician to travel to the U.S. to meet him.
Farage, who has made a career out of lambasting the European Union and and promoting the Brexit cause, said Trump would be good for the U.K. "I think, for the United Kingdom, Trump will be better for us than Barack Obama’s been, of that there’s no doubt," he told CNN, adding: "Donald Trump dares to talk about things that other people want to brush under the carpet."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: The leader of the opposition Labour party has questioned the “special relationship” several times, saying earlier this year that Britain has “many important relationships” and that Trump was a disappointment.
“The biggest disappointment of Donald Trump is — apart from his endless offensive remarks about women, about minorities and about different faiths — is his failure to support international institutions like the United Nations and like Unesco,” he told ITV’s "Peston On Sunday" in January.
Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry: Labour’s Emily Thornberry has not been one to pull her punches when talking about Trump, calling him a “bully” on one recent interview.
"We share values with the United States, we do not share values with Donald Trump when he wants to walk away from the Paris Climate Change (agreement), when he wants to tear up the Iran nuclear deal. I'm happy to say that openly and I will say it to his face, I have no problem with that," Thornberry told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show in June. “In my view when you have a bully like that you stand up to them and you're clear about what it is you disagree (with).”
She has also tweeted out her opposition to the U.K. government cozying up to Trump:
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt: He’s only been in the job for a few days after Boris Johnson’s shock departure on Monday, but the former health secretary has had a run in with Trump on Twitter in the past.
Arguing over free health-care provision like that available in the U.K., under the NHS, Hunt responded to a Trump jibe over universal health care saying: “(The) NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage — where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance.”
Nick Clegg, former leader of the Liberal Democrats: A keen opponent of Brexit and the former deputy prime minister has also rounded on Trump, saying he will join protests during his trip. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Nick Clegg said "Donald Trump has every right to visit. We have every right to say he’s wrong.”
: