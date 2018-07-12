What the UK’s top politicians have said about Trump  — and it's not always nice

With a litany of controversial comments and actions behind him, Trump is not a very popular leader in Britain, at least not with the public.

A YouGov/ITV poll published Thursday shows broad support for Trump’s visit but that he is held in low regard. Only around one in six (17 percent) of 1,648 people polled on July 9 and July 10 had a favorable view of Trump, compared to three quarters (77 percent) having an unfavorable view. The majority of Britons polled think Trump is sexist and racist.

But what about Britain’s top brass, who are trained in the art of diplomacy?

Here’s what some of the U.K.’s top politicians have said about Trump in the past (and it's not always been that diplomatic):

Prime Minister Theresa May: Ever the pragmatist, Theresa May is keen to maintain and protect the so-called “special relationship” between the U.K. and U.S. and has focused any comments about the trip on protecting this, rather than praising Trump.

She has said in December 2016, soon after Trump’s election win, that she found him “very, very easy to talk to.” When Trump claimed that parts of London were no-go areas for the police, however, she said: "I just think it shows he does not understand the U.K. and what happens in the U.K."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan: There’s no love lost between Trump and Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor who has allowed a giant balloon of Trump depicted as a baby to fly over London during his U.K. visit. The two have traded barbs several times.

Most recently, Trump accused Khan of giving a “pathetic excuse” after the mayor told Londoners to stay calm after the London Bridge terrorist attack in June 2017.

Khan hit back, accusing him of trying to divide communities with his calls for a Muslim travel ban: “Some people thrive on feud and division. We are not going to let Donald Trump divide our communities,” he told the BBC last year just after Trump’s comments. Speaking to Sky News too, he said: “I just haven't got time to respond to tweets from Donald Trump. Honestly I've got better and more important things to focus on.”

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson: Trump might have met his match in the U.K.’s most prominent eccentric and outspoken politician, Boris Johnson.

“I am increasingly admiring of Donald Trump. I have become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness,” Johnson was recorded saying at a closed-door gathering at the Institute of Directors in June 2018.

This from a man who had previously said Trump was “clearly out of his mind” for wanting to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. And in 2015, when he was mayor of London, said "I would invite him to come and see the whole of London … except that I wouldn't want to expose Londoners to any risk of meeting Donald Trump."