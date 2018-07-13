The 2018 Cadillac ATS-V is one of the best sports sedans you can buy

But I don’t think that’s it. German automakers will gladly sell you power and well-tuned suspensions.

I think the secret sauce is in two other parts of the ATS-V. The first is the Cadillac’s chassis, which is unflappable and well-engineered from the start. The second is PTM, or performance traction management, which is one of GM’s best pieces of performance software.

PTM is a highly-advanced traction control system that allows just enough slip to make sure you’re having fun without letting the car’s power send you careening off the road. The ATS-V encourages you to push it on the road while being reasonably certain you won’t exit the corner in a heap of twisted wreckage.