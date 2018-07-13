Amazon Prime Day kicks off at 3PM EST on July 16. It's one of the best times of the year to score deals. The easiest way to keep track of what's happening during the sale is with the Amazon app, which will send notifications when one of your "watched" items goes on sale.
Here are some of the deals you can take advantage of now:
Amazon is offering coupons on a number of household items. It has also teased a few electronics to expect discounts on during the big event:
Some offers will only be available to customers who use an Echo device to place an order. You'll need to enable voice ordering in the Alexa app to take advantage of such deals.
Prime Day sales are also coming to Whole Foods. From July 11 to 17, you'll receive a $10 credit on Amazon when you spend at least $10 in store. A number of popular products are also discounted:
Last year, Amazon said that Prime Day was bigger for the company than Black Friday, with $2.41 billion in sales.