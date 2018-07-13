Amazon Prime Day kicks off at 3PM EST on July 16. It's one of the best times of the year to score deals. The easiest way to keep track of what's happening during the sale is with the Amazon app, which will send notifications when one of your "watched" items goes on sale.

Here are some of the deals you can take advantage of now:

Amazon has discounted the Echo Show by $100

Echo Dot is down to $34.99

AmazonBasics, which include items like batteries and charging cables, are up to 20% off

Audible is offering $10 off the normal $15 subscription for the next 3 months

Save on Amazon Music, get 4 months for $0.99

3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99

Free PC games on Twitch

Amazon is offering coupons on a number of household items. It has also teased a few electronics to expect discounts on during the big event:

Some offers will only be available to customers who use an Echo device to place an order. You'll need to enable voice ordering in the Alexa app to take advantage of such deals.



Prime Day sales are also coming to Whole Foods. From July 11 to 17, you'll receive a $10 credit on Amazon when you spend at least $10 in store. A number of popular products are also discounted:

Organic strawberries, 1 lb. container, 2/$5

Boneless chicken breasts, $3.99/lb., save 40 percent

Icelandic cod fillets, $8.99/lb., save $6/lb.

Allegro bagged coffee, buy one, get one free

MegaFood Vitamins & Supplements, 30 percent off

RXBAR Protein Bars, all flavors, 2/$3

Waterloo Sparkling Water (12 pack 12 oz. cans), 2/$7

Honey Nut Cheerios, buy one, get one free

Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps, $4.99

Self-serve tea cookies by the pound, 40 percent off

Last year, Amazon said that Prime Day was bigger for the company than Black Friday, with $2.41 billion in sales.