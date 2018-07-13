Amazon Prime Day hauls will be more expensive to ship this year

Here's one place the deals aren't this Amazon Prime Day: fuel pumps.

Energy prices have surged to the highest levels in more than three years, just as Amazon prepares for its fourth annual mid-summer bargain bonanza on Monday. Some analysts are expecting record global sales from Prime Day above $3 billion that could surpass last year's Cyber Monday.

Diesel fuel, used in trucks, is about 45 percent more expensive this Prime Day than last year's, while jet-fuel prices are up more than 50 percent from a year ago, according to data from S&P Global Platts. And gasoline prices about 30 percent higher than the same point last year, AAA says.

The price spike will be a test for the e-commerce giant, which raised the annual price of Prime membership this spring to $119 from $99 for new members, citing rising costs. Amazon held its first Prime Day in the summer of 2015 to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary, and at that point fuel prices then were cratering amid a global glut. The major perk of Amazon Prime is free two-day shipping.

The event will also test the idea of a massive, mid-summer sale, which hits during a time of strong fuel demand in the midst of the busy summer driving and air travel season. Amazon isn't alone in the summer shopping frenzy. Competitors like Macy's, Walmart and Kohl's are offering their Black Friday-style deals in hopes of getting an off-season windfall from deals-hungry consumers.