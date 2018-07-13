6 books Barack Obama recommends reading this summer

For the first time since leaving office, Barack Obama is returning to Kenya and South Africa, where he’ll speak in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth, the former U.S. president wrote on Facebook on Friday.

As Obama prepares for his trip, he has compiled a list of books that celebrate the region and highlight “a number of Africa’s best writers and thinkers.” This is in addition to the list he released in June of five nonfiction titles he’s currently enjoying.

If you’re looking for a good book to dive into this weekend, here are the six books Obama recommends for summer reading.