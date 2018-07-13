Google Cloud Platform reports issues; Snap and other popular apps affected

Issues with Google Cloud Platform and Domains hit several major websites and apps on Tuesday. Users reported issues with websites with Google domains, like Breitbart and Drudge Report, as well as apps hosted on the Google Cloud Platform, including Snapchat, Discord and Spotify.

Other apps affected include code search server Sourcegraph and PokemonGo.

Google's Cloud Status Dashboard showed disruptions in its App Engine, Cloud Networking and Stackdriver.

"We are aware of issues affecting some of our GCP services and the team is actively investigating," Google said in a statement.

The Drudge Report and Breitbart were back up and running within about a half hour. Around that same time, Google said issues with Stackdriver, which provides performance and diagnostics data to public cloud users, were resolved for "some users" with a full resolution forthcoming.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.