Here's how much a ticket to the World Cup Final costs 

The World Cup is one of the most popular events on earth. In 2014, 3.2 billion people watched the tournament, and one billion people watched the final between Argentina and Germany.

Today, soccer fans around the world will once again crowd around TVs and phone screens and gather in cafes and bars to watch the final match between France and Croatia. A lucky 80,000 spectators will pack into Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to watch the action live.

FIFA released the ticket prices for the World Cup final in September of 2017. The prices are divided by category. Category one offers the best views from the side and are the most expensive, category two offers seats at the corners of the field and category three is behind each goal. Fans had to enter a lottery in order to receive one of these tickets.