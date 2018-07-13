VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Here's how much a ticket to the World Cup Final costs 

A France supporter cheers ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
A France supporter cheers ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France.

The World Cup is one of the most popular events on earth. In 2014, 3.2 billion people watched the tournament, and one billion people watched the final between Argentina and Germany.

Today, soccer fans around the world will once again crowd around TVs and phone screens and gather in cafes and bars to watch the final match between France and Croatia. A lucky 80,000 spectators will pack into Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to watch the action live.

FIFA released the ticket prices for the World Cup final in September of 2017. The prices are divided by category. Category one offers the best views from the side and are the most expensive, category two offers seats at the corners of the field and category three is behind each goal. Fans had to enter a lottery in order to receive one of these tickets.

Croatia supporters stand in the tribunes prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11, 2018.
MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images
Croatia supporters stand in the tribunes prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11, 2018.

Here’s how much a ticket to the final costs at face-value:

Category one: $1,100
Category two: $710
Category three: $455
Wheelchair user: $455
Obese persons: $455

Of course, as the final game approaches, the cost of a ticket has skyrocketed. According to Reuters, tickets are now being resold for around $2,500 and according to Goal.com, category one seats can reach up to $105,000 on resale sites.

Croatian fan Zdenko Corluka, who is already in Russia for the World Cup, tells Reuters that 25 of his friends have wired him money so that he could buy them tickets. “It’s a lot of money, but this is one time in your life,” he says.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

These are the 8 highest-paid soccer players in the world
These are the 8 highest-paid soccer players in the world   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...