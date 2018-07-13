Paul Pogba is the highest-paid player in the World Cup Final—here's how much he earns

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has been full of upsets. UBS predicted that Germany would win, while Goldman Sachs predicted Brazil would take home the trophy. However, on Sunday, it's France and Croatia that will face off in the final.
With soccer superstars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar out of the competition, only one of the eight highest-paid soccer players in the world remains — French midfielder Paul Pogba.
According to to Forbes' ranking of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world, the 25-year-old Manchester United star earned a salary of $25 million in 2017, plus an additional $4.5 million in endorsements, bringing his total earnings for the year to $29.5 million.
The result? Sky-high expectations.