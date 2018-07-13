Paul Pogba is the highest-paid player in the World Cup Final—here's how much he earns

Pogba has high expectations for himself and his squad, and says he uses the pressure to make himself a better player and teammate.

"I think I'm judged differently, but it's good. It makes me improve as well, it is a challenge for me, and I take it in a good way. I don't take it in a bad way," he tells Sky Sports. "I'll try to score and make assists and that's it. I still want to do my job in midfield. If I can help the team in attack and defense and make a difference, I will do it. If I can score and assist, it is even better."

For the World Cup Final, Pogba's goal is more singular — bringing the trophy back to France. In a press conference he told reporters, "We want really want to get it, to give everything, to bring this trophy back home."

If he achieves this goal, his earnings for 2018 will likely increase. The team that wins the World Cup earns $38 million .

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: