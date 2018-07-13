How start-ups are positioning healthy food to make 'a lot of business sense'

An affordable way to eat a meatless burger 12:55 AM ET Thu, 19 April 2018 | 02:38

Last year, Singaporean state-owned investor Temasek made a $75 million investment in the meat-alternative industry.

That investment — in Impossible Foods, which makes vegetarian burger patties taste and “bleed” like beef — is just one part of the closely watched investor’s reportedly growing focus on food and agriculture.

The California-based start-up counts not only the massive Singapore firm among its investors, but also Bill Gates and Li Ka-shing, two of the world’s richest men. In total, the start-up has raised funding amounting to almost $400 million.

While there are projections that meat-free food products could be better for people’s health and the environment, those investments are not philanthropy: The healthy, alternative food industry can also be good for business.