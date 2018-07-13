When launching a business, one of the biggest questions for entrepreneurs can be when to take the leap and quit your day job.

For some, it's all about jumping right in with a "carpe diem" approach, while others prefer to dip their toes in more slowly.

But for Ray Chan to take the plunge and go full-time with his website, 9GAG, it was all about making sure he'd crossed a very symbolic milestone first.

The 34-year-old Hong Kong businessman and his four co-founders ran the viral site as a side gig for four years until the point that they could match the salaries they were earning in their day jobs.

“We earned some money, but we still worked at our day jobs until the moment (we realized) we can kind of cover the basic salary of our existing jobs," said Chan, 9GAG's CEO, who was working as a product manager at aNobii, an online platform for book lovers, when he first started the company in 2008.