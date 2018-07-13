People are 'numb' to Trump's behavior, says Wall Street veteran

President Donald Trump's unorthodox behavior continues, but veteran Wall Street banker Evan Newmark told CNBC that it doesn't really matter.

“In a weird way, Trump can basically do whatever he wants, and the market doesn’t even wince," Newmark, an investor and former Goldman Sachs analyst, said Friday on "Closing Bell."

The president and first lady Melania Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Friday. While the visit marked Trump's first to Britain as president, longstanding traditions dictate how one behaves in the presence of the queen. At one point, while walking with her, Trump stopped abruptly and forced the queen to walk around him. The president was also late by about 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of protesters marched through London in response to Trump's visit.

Melania Trump also stirred up controversy when she wore a Zara jacket emblazoned with the phrase, "I REALLY DON'T CARE. DO U?" while visiting a migrant center for children in Texas last month.

"These are such distinct breaks from previous history and protocol," said Newmark. "But people are numb to it. It’s pretty amazing. It’s actually remarkable in a weird way."