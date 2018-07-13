Retailers are already getting ready for the holidays with the Christmas in July festival

In a week that saw a giant balloon in the form of a baby President Donald Trump fly over London, there was another unusual sight to be seen in the U.K. capital: Christmas trees.

In a turbulent few days for the U.K., with Trump blasting Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for Brexit and the English soccer team crashing out of the World Cup, British retailers were quietly planning for the holiday season this week, in a basement showroom on an ordinary London street.

Sparkling silver trees marked the entrance to the two-day Christmas in July Festival, where 70 retailers and brands each paid between £2,500 ($3,280) and £10,000 for an exhibition stand to show off the products that they hope will fly off the shelves this holiday season. In 2017, Brits spent an average of £475.21 per household on Christmas gifts.