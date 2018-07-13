The Tesla Model 3 for the first time is open for sale to all car buyers in North America — with a few catches.

With a $2,500 deposit toward the overall cost of the new Tesla model, customers can now buy a Model 3 and expect delivery in one to three months, according to Tesla. The car is Elon Musk's attempt to make a mass-market sedan in the price range of consumers not in the luxury-car segment. The electric-car maker has been rushing to ramp up production of the Model 3, on which its short-term financial success depends. But consumers may want to wait.

Buying a Model 3 now doesn't mean getting the true mass-market version of the sedan. There are a few price considerations and other factors that car sales experts at leading automobile review services advise consumers to keep in mind before ponying up the Tesla deposit money.