    ×

    Trading Nation

    There’s one media stock that’s outperforming Netflix

    This media stock is outperforming Netflix this year
    This media stock is outperforming Netflix this year   

    Netflix may have surged 110 percent so far this year, but World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been giving the streaming giant a run for its money and market watchers believe the stock will continue to clean house.

    Shares of WWE rallied 3 percent Friday as Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $100 from $58. As WWE was trading around $76 on Friday morning, this means that analysts are predicting another 30 percent upside for the name.

    Oppenheimer technician Ari Wald is also bullish on WWE and believes the stock is about to soar even higher than the 152 percent it has already surged this year.

    “This is a great example of momentum in markets,” he said Thursday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” “All of the academic research shows that stocks with high risk-adjusted returns over the previous year usually continue to be the leaders over the coming year, and we like momentum.”

    While Wald does describe WWE as “stretched and a bit extended off its moving averages,” he does emphasize that the same momentum he sees will carry the stock higher.

    “I think if you’re in it, you stick with it,” he added. “Speaking in terms of trading levels we see near-term support at the stock’s late June gap at around $68.”

    Mark Tepper, CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, also believes WWE rules the ring where individual stock names are concerned, especially given the fundamental story behind the stock.

    “They’ve been focusing on increasing original content, growing their subscriber base, [and] negotiating new TV deals which all really bode well for the stock,” Tepper said on “Trading Nation.” “While the media and entertainment industry is really competitive, they’ve really got the wrestling niche obviously locked down. So I find it really hard to believe that any other wrestling entertainment company could enter this market and compete.”

    On top of that, Tepper points to the company’s upcoming broadcast deals with Fox and Comcast as big tail winds for the stock, projecting a 360 percent growth for WWE’s business.

    However, Tepper cautions that as great as these fundamental tail winds may be, they may already be priced in and the stock’s rally could hit a standstill.

    “I think at a forward PE at 380 all of this good news is really already priced in,” he said. “So for us, it’s just tough to justify buying any new positions in this stock at this point right here.”

    Since the TV deals with Fox and Comcast were announced on June 26, WWE has rallied 14 percent.

    Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CMCSA
    ---
    FOXA
    ---
    NFLX
    ---
    WWE
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...