Alphabet, its venture arm GV, and Uber led a $335 million investment into Lime, the mobility start-up that lets users rent bikes or scooters using their smartphones to unlock and pay for them. With the deal, Lime's valuation has risen to $1.1 billion. The deal continues the hot streak in last-mile mobility: In April, Uber acquired Jump Bikes, the start-up that first popularized "dockless" bike sharing in the U.S. And Lime's competitor in the burgeoning scooter market, Bird, raised $300 million, notching a $2 billion valuation.

Opener, a company building a fixed-wing vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, announced that Alphabet CEO Larry Page has backed the company with a private investment. It is Page's second known investment in personal flying vehicles; he also is an investor in Kitty Hawk, which demonstrated its flying car last month.

A Starbucks competitor in China, Luckin Coffee, raised $200 million in series A funding from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, attaining a $1 billion valuation, Reuters reported. LuckIn delivers coffee on-demand to its customers, and operates 525 stores in 13 cities across China.

Convene raised $152 million in a series D round of funding led by ArrowMark Partners, with a number of other tech and real estate investors. According to a company statement, Convene partners with large real estate firms to bring various, Google campus-like amenities to their office buildings, so they can offer them to all tenants there. Convene also leases offices, and rents out meeting and work spaces much like its better-funded competitor, WeWork.