‘Trump Baby’ balloon takes flight in central London amid protests

A 20-foot-tall blimp depicting President Donald Trump as a baby took flight Friday morning in London, with thousands of protesters expected to march the streets to show their discontent against the president and his policies.

The giant balloon named “Trump Baby” was released near the U.K.’s Houses of Parliament, where “Stop Trump” protesters are marching in central London.

The angry-orange baby balloon has caused a lot of controversy over the last few months. At first, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan did not authorize its use, but he then changed his mind after more than 10,000 people signed a petition calling for him to do so. Khan explained in an interview that there’s no reason to stop the balloon given that it is a safe and peaceful way of protesting.