Trump’s dream to meet the queen makes this trip a victory, former White House aide says 

There might be a lot of controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K., but one way or another the U.S. president will leave with a victory in his pocket, a former assistant to White House told CNBC Friday.

Trump’s first visit as president to the U.K. will likely be remembered by the unprecedented street protests and his strong criticisms against Prime Minister Theresa May. But none of these will matter to Trump, according to Mary Jo Jacobi, a former aide to President Ronald Reagan and a member of the George H.W. Bush administration.

“He has already won, he is meeting with the queen and his lifelong wish has been meeting with the Her Majesty so from his personal perspective it is a win already,” she told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

Trump and first lady Melania will meet Queen Elizabeth II for tea on Friday afternoon at Windsor Castle, just before the president heads to Scotland for the weekend. Earlier this year, Trump said in an interview that his late mother loved the queen and the U.K.

The British royal family seem to have received a fresh wave of interest coming from the United States, after Megan Markle married Prince Harry in May. When asked if the meeting between Trump and the queen would resonate among U.S. voters, Jacobi said: “Absolutely.”

“And what we understand about the president now is that, it’s always been said all politics are local, with this president all politics are personal,” she added.