CNBC keeps track of President Donald Trump's most outrageous, newsmaking and world-changing statements each week — so you don't have to. Here's what the president said this week:
1. GERMANY
On Wednesday, Trump attacked Germany’s energy connection to Russia, saying “Germany is totally controlled by Russia.” The president specifically called out a planned natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, Nord Stream 2, which flows under the Baltic Sea. Trump said that the energy deal makes him “sad” because Germany is “supposed to be guarding against Russia.”
2. SCOTUS
Trump on Monday announced that Brett Kavanaugh would be his nominee for Justice Anthony Kennedy’s replacement on the high court. Although the judge is a conservative with ties to the Republican establishment, the president downplayed his partisanship. Trump said at the announcement that “what matters is not a judge’s political views but whether they can set aside those views to do what the law and the constitution require.”
3. NATO
On July 10, prior to his visit to Brussels, Trump criticized NATO on the White House South Lawn. He said the organization “has not treated us fairly” and that “they pay far too little." He expressed some optimism for the meeting. He then compared his upcoming trips — the NATO meeting, the U.K. visit, and the summit in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin — and said that among the three “Putin may be the easiest of them all.”
4. BREXIT
Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May held a joint press conference Friday morning where they reaffirmed the potential of a future free trade deal between the countries. Referring to the Brexit deal, he said to May, “Whatever you’re gonna do is okay with us. Just make sure we can trade together, that’s all that matters.” This positivity came after The British Sun published an interview in which Trump said May’s Brexit plan might end free trade relations between the two countries.
5. STABLE GENIUS
Trump announced yet again at a Q&A session with reporters that he is “a very stable genius.” Trump was answering a question from a Croatian journalist who asked whether Trump would contradict his NATO statements once he boarded Air Force One. Trump responded, “Other people do that, I don’t. I’m very consistent,” before calling himself “a very stable genius.”