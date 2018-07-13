Trump walks back Brexit threat: 'Whatever you do is OK with us'

Trump to May: Whatever you decide to do with Brexit 'is ok with us' 52 Mins Ago | 01:49

President Donald Trump sought to walk back some of his scornful rhetoric towards U.K. leader Theresa May on Friday afternoon, offering Westminster an unprecedented olive branch post-Brexit.



Speaking alongside May outside her country retreat, Chequers, Trump said: “Whatever you do is OK with us, just make sure we can trade together.”

“The only thing I ask of Theresa (May) is that we make sure we can trade (and) that we don’t have any restrictions. We want to trade with the U.K. and the U.K. wants to trade with us,” he added.

May had said earlier that Trump agreed to "pursue an ambitious U.S.-U.K. free trade agreement" over the coming months. Last week, at the same location, Britain's prime minister finally won an agreement for her Brexit plans with her government ministers.

The U.S. president also said both countries had a "tremendous opportunity to double, triple or quadruple" its trading relationship when the U.K. leaves the EU next year.