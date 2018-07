Coming up Friday, import prices are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET. This comes as U.S. investors will be gearing up for major bank earnings.

Meantime, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to publish its latest Monetary Policy Report to Congress. This comes prior to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony next week before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be in Virginia, taking part in a town hall chat at Northern Chapter of the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants in Falls Church.

Trade anxieties continue to simmer away, after President Donald Trump and his administration published a list on Tuesday of 10 percent duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, underlining that concerns surrounding a potential trade war with Beijing are not going away any time soon. The tariffs however won’t go into effect immediately, but will rather face a two-month review.