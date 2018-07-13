The Wimbledon women's champ earned $980 in 1968—here's how much she'll win this year

Whoever wins the Wimbledon women's championship on Saturday will enjoy a payout much, much higher than the one offered in 1968, the start of tennis's professional era. Even better, it will be the same amount paid to the men's winner for the 11th straight year after decades of pay inequality on the sport's biggest stage.

In the championship match, American Serena Williams, 36, will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 30. Williams, in just her fourth tournament since having her baby, is gunning for her eighth Wimbledon title. Kerber is hoping to collect her first championship at the All England Club.

The winner will collect a hefty paycheck: £2.25 million, or about $3.3 million. The runner-up is set to earn half of that: £1.125 million.