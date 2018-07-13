VISIT CNBC.COM

The Wimbledon women's champ earned $980 in 1968—here's how much she'll win this year

Venus and Serena Williams fought for equal pay at Wimbledon — here's their next big challenge
Whoever wins the Wimbledon women's championship on Saturday will enjoy a payout much, much higher than the one offered in 1968, the start of tennis's professional era. Even better, it will be the same amount paid to the men's winner for the 11th straight year after decades of pay inequality on the sport's biggest stage.

In the championship match, American Serena Williams, 36, will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 30. Williams, in just her fourth tournament since having her baby, is gunning for her eighth Wimbledon title. Kerber is hoping to collect her first championship at the All England Club.

The winner will collect a hefty paycheck: £2.25 million, or about $3.3 million. The runner-up is set to earn half of that: £1.125 million.

Serena Williams celebrates her semifinal win at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships
 Nigel French - PA Images| Getty Images
In 1968, winner Billie Jean King, a pioneer for equal rights and pay for women in sports, took home just £750. That same year, the men's champion earned £2,000.

Below is a list of how much the women's champions earned, approximately every five years, starting in 1968. Of particular note is 2007, the first year men and women earned equal pay for claiming the tournament title.

It was Williams’ older sister, Venus, who famously fought Wimbledon on the disparity between men and women's prize money and won.

Billie Jean King at Wimbledon
Bettmann | Getty Images
Winnings are in both British pounds and U.S. dollars. Exact amounts may have varied depending on exchange rates at the time. The figures are based on Wimbledon's full pay breakdown, which can be found here.

1968: £750 or $988

1973: £3,000 or $3,954

1978: £17,100 or $22,540

1983: £60,000 or $79,087

1988: £148,500 or $195,740

1993: £275,000 or $362,481

1998: £391,500 or $516,042

2003: £535,000 or $705,191

2007: £700,000 or $922,680

2008: £750,000 or $988,586

2013: £1,600,000 or $2.11 million

2018: £2.25 million or $3.30 million

Serena Williams of the U.S. runs to chase down a return from Roberta Vinci of Italy in the third set during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015.
