How a former eBay employee is inspiring kids to become tomorrow's problem solvers

Sandra Oh Lin was a busy working mom trying to find fun projects for her children — and to get them away from “screen time.”

“I had two kids, age 3 and 5. I wanted to give exposure to hands-on activities. Let them exercise creativity.” Lin told CNBC’s On The Money in an interview that finding projects for children to do was harder than she thought it would be.

“It was actually difficult to find materials and inspiration. And so as I started to do that, I thought, Gosh, I’m going to amortize my time and effort."

During playdates her kids and their friends worked on the arts and crafts she invented, and they were well received by kids and parents alike.

“A friend said, ‘You should start a business around this.’ So that’s how we kind of got started.”