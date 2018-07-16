VISIT CNBC.COM

10 jobs that pay over $100,000 with the most competition 

Data engineer
 Jasmin Merdan | Getty Images
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that jobs in tech and finance pay well. What’s difficult is actually landing one of these high-paying jobs.

At companies like Facebook or Google, applicants have to compete with thousands of other candidates. Last year, Tesla received nearly 500,000 applications for just 2,500 open positions. That means the odds of landing a job at Tesla is just 1 in 200.

When jobs site Glassdoor analyzed thousands of job openings, they found that opportunities that offered six-figure salaries and generous benefits were in high demand. Next, they set out to calculate which six-figure roles had the toughest competition. Glassdoor only included popular job titles with at least 1,000 unique job postings and defined "competition" as the ratio of open positions to applicants.

Here are the 10 most sought-after six-figure jobs:

Data Scientist for Red Owl Analytics
Andre Chung for The Washington Post | Getty Images
Data engineer

Median base salary: $100,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 3.06
Number of open jobs: 2,572

Software engineer

Median base salary: $103,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 4.65
Number of open jobs: 24,743

Data scientist

Median base salary: $110,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 9.51
Number of open jobs: 3,702

Product manager

Median base salary: $114,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 3.92
Number of open jobs: 7,979

IT manager

Median base salary: $116,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 6.76
Number of open jobs: 1,188

Engagement manager
Maskot | Getty Images
Median base salary: $120,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 2.43
Number of open jobs: 1,251

Finance manager

Median base salary: $120,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 4.35
Number of open jobs: 2,286

Pharmacist

Median base salary: $120,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 5.11
Number of open jobs: 1,228

Technical program manager

Median base salary: $130,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 2.47
Number of open jobs: 1,338

Strategy manager

Median base salary: $135,000
Ratio of applicants to openings: 3.29
Number of open jobs: 1,206

Here's how long you should you stay at the job you hate for your resume's sake
Tech jobs dominated Glassdoor’s list of high-paying jobs with sky-high competition. Titles like data engineer, software engineer and IT manager were among the most sought-after positions, but getting a job as a data scientists might be the most difficult. Glassdoor estimated that between nine and 10 people apply for every open data scientists role.

Even though these jobs may be in high demand, there are several things that applicants can do to make themselves stand out. First, make sure that your resume is polished and professional, tailored to the job you are applying for and free of deal-breakers, like spelling and grammar mistakes. If you land an interview, be sure to practice your answers for common interview questions and prepare questions in advance.

Finally, be sure to send a follow-up note or email to thank the company for their time and highlighting how passionate you are about the role.

With highly-competitive in-demand jobs, personal touches like these can make all the difference.

