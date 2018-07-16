An economy-wide carbon tax? It might be the gift we need

Soccer’s World Cup in Russia has provided many of us with sweet relief from the drumbeat of Brexit-related sound bites and Twitter rage.

But even as Westminster politicians head home for parliamentary recess and the long, hazy summer rolls on, the deafening countdown to leaving the European Union cannot be ignored.

Divorce bills, freedom of movement and border checks have monopolized headlines but what leaving the EU means to perhaps the greatest issue of our lives, climate change, has barely featured.

One of the arrangements that Britain is likely to leave following Brexit is the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), the world's first major carbon market created to reduce greenhouse gases.

The European scheme has been considered successful although recent data suggest that emissions related to it actually rose in 2017, after falling for six straight years.