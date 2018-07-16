    ×

    Trading Nation

    Banks soar as earnings flood in, and some see more gains to come

    Banks soar as earnings flood in, and some see more gains to come
    Banks soar as earnings flood in, and some see more gains to come   

    Financials surged on Monday following strong Bank of America earnings, with peers such as Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs rallying on the day. As investors navigate the onslaught of big bank reports and volatility in the financial sector, some market watchers are anticipating further upside ahead.

    This optimism comes even as the group’s price action this year hasn’t been very pretty. The financial sector is still negative year to date even as the broader markets have recouped most of their annual losses, and the financials-tracking XLF is flirting with correction territory. Moreover, the bank-tracking KBE is barely positive this year even against rising U.S. interest rates.

    Ahead of reports this week such as Goldman Sachs, reporting Tuesday morning, and Morgan Stanley, reporting on Wednesday, Michael Bapis of the Bapis Group at HighTower Advisors told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” why he’s uber-bullish on the big banks.

    • An expanding economy supports a bullish environment for banks, which would theoretically incentivize big banks to increase their dividends and share buybacks. Furthermore, banks’ valuations are reasonable at this juncture relative to the market.

    • The perception of some relief from trade war concerns may lift investors’ sentiment around the economy. Even quarterly earnings results that fall in line with estimates should reinforce investor confidence in banks’ operating performance.

    • Financials have lagged in recent months, but broadly passing the Federal Reserve’s stress tests last month was a positive for the group.

    • Looking ahead, stimulus from corporate tax cuts and the regulation pendulum swinging back into favor for the big investment banks should prove positives.

    Bottom line: Bank stocks rallied on Monday in the thick of big banks’ earnings reports, and one money manager sees bigger gains ahead.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    KBE
    ---
    XLF
    ---
    GS
    ---
    WFC
    ---
    C
    ---
    BAC
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...