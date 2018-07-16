Why Nobel laureate Richard Thaler follows Warren Buffett's advice to avoid bitcoin

While no one can definitively say where the next financial bubble will occur, Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler says he's avoiding making this particular investment: bitcoin.

Thaler, known as the "father of behavioral economics,” is a vocal skeptic of bitcoin as a currency. In a new episode of the Freakonomics Radio podcast, Thaler tells host Stephen Dubner that when it comes to investing, he follows billionaire investing mogul Warren Buffett’s simple advice.

"Warren Buffett says a lot of smart things, and one of the things he says is, don’t make investments in things you don’t understand," Thaler says. "And I have no clue [when it comes to bitcoin].”

Bitcoin is just one of many forms of cryptocurrencies that are used as digital currency and are accepted by a select amount of businesses and merchants, but is not considered legal tender in the U.S. Bitcoin is also currently the world’s most valuable virtual currency by market value, trading at more than $6,700, according to industry website CoinDesk, which tracks prices from several exchanges.