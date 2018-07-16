    ×

    Cramer Remix: You should be buying the oil stocks here

    • Even though the price of oil is dropping, now could be the time to buy shares of oil companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
    • The "Mad Money" host also hears from the CEOs of Bank of America and Enbridge.
    • In the lightning round, Cramer argues that one retailer's stock is too low and worth buying.
    CNBC's Jim Cramer wants investors to have the guts to go against the grain when it comes to investing, especially when it comes to the oil sector.

    "Now that crude has come down to $68, I think, once again, you have to take the other side of the trade. You’ve got to buy the oils," the "Mad Money" host said after shares of oil giants like Chevron slid in Monday's trading session.

    Cramer made this recommendation because, as he sees it, near-term oil supply won't define crude's long-term story. Even if some major oil producer like Russia or Saudi Arabia starts pumping more oil, over the longer term, there still could not be enough production to meet demand, he said.

    "We heard from Core Lab last week and we’ve listened to Schlumberger talk endlessly about how drilling budgets really haven’t increased much at all. Some countries, like Venezuela and Mexico, continue to be in bleed-down mode," Cramer said.

    "If these producers don’t replenish their oil coffers, sooner or later, the price of crude is going sky-high, so those few oil companies and countries that are actually drilling will be rewarded with much higher prices," he explained.

    Cramer also shared his hot take on what to buy after Netflix's "less-than-stellar" earnings report. Read more here.

    How one analyst report weighed on McCormick for months

    A shopper reaches toward a display of McCormick spices and flavorings in an Associated Supermarket in 2005.
    Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A shopper reaches toward a display of McCormick spices and flavorings in an Associated Supermarket in 2005.

    Shares of spice maker McCormick haven't been able to gain traction for most of 2018, and to Cramer, it all comes back to one analyst report.

    In January, Deutsche Bank analysts put a "sell" rating on McCormick's stock in what Cramer called a "brutal downgrade." The report alleged slowdowns in the company's spices and seasonings division as well as its then-recently acquired Reckitt Benckiser brands, which included French's and Frank's RedHot.

    "They said the legacy McCormick business was poised to lose major market share to private-label competitors, and there would be little to no organic growth to be found," Cramer said. "Basically, they painted a very grim picture, and while, quarter after quarter, McCormick proves this picture dead-wrong, the negative thesis simply refused to die."

    But McCormick's latest "game-changer" of an earnings report finally managed to lay the bear thesis to rest, Cramer said. Find out why by clicking here.

    Bank of America on millennials and digital strength

    Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America

    Millennials aren't the defining factor in Bank of America's mobile banking strength, which grew by 11 percent in the second quarter to 25.3 million active users, Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC on Monday.

    "Our mobile capabilities and core mobile banking go far beyond the millennials," Moynihan told Cramer in an exclusive interview after earnings.

    "I got asked a question on the earnings call today, ‘Is this millennials?’" the CEO said. "Well, there’s 35 million digital users. There aren’t enough millennials to do that. And so it spreads across all age cohorts, even guys as old as us, Jim."

    Bank of America reported fiscal second-quarter earnings before Monday's opening bell. The country's second-largest lender saw profit climb 33 percent to $6.8 billion, trouncing Wall Street estimates of $5.92 billion.

    The profit bump was buttressed by higher-than-expected cost-cutting, with expenses down 5 percent year-over-year, totaling $13.3 billion. The bank's earnings per share also topped analysts' expectations.

    Watch and read more about Moynihan's full interview, click here.

    Enbridge CEO on taking global market share

    Al Monaco, president and chief executive officer of Enbridge speaks during the 2015 IHS CERAWeek conference in 2015. 
    Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Al Monaco, president and chief executive officer of Enbridge speaks during the 2015 IHS CERAWeek conference in 2015. 

    As the head of a massive network of crude oil and natural gas transportation systems, Enbridge President and CEO Al Monaco is chasing a massive international opportunity, he told CNBC on Monday.

    “We see a huge opportunity for natural gas growth in this country, very much a low-cost supplier,” Monaco told Cramer in an exclusive interview. “Now, the opportunity is how can we build the infrastructure?”

    But in Monaco’s view, the infrastructure has to be built with a key set of destinations in mind.

    “It’s all got to be pointed, at least in our view … [to] gaining export markets, gaining global market share for what we have here in North America, which is a tremendous competitive advantage in energy,” Monaco said, adding that this strategy was part of Enbridge’s reason for buying Spectra Energy.

    “It’s all about pointing that infrastructure to capitalize on that advantage and gain export market share on a global energy basis,” the CEO said. To watch his full interview, click here.

    Breaking down Boeing's ties to China

    Numerous investors and market-watchers are worried about how a U.S.-China trade war could weigh on Boeing, as illustrated by the stock's drop on any escalation, but Cramer isn't so sure.

    "The entire aerospace industry is frantically trying to meet the demand for planes as more and more people in developing countries join the global middle class and begin to travel by air," he said. "Boeing and Airbus are in a dogfight over these orders, but at the same time, they’re desperately struggling to meet demand because they’re both overwhelmed with business."

    But the market is constantly fretting about the 13 percent of Boeing's sales that are accounted for by Chinese orders, something that the "Mad Money" host didn't see as a huge needle-mover.

    "I’m betting that, eventually, people will realize that China’s going to have to order aircraft from someone — their own aerospace industry is still nascent — and there’s only two someones in this space, Boeing and Airbus," he said. "If they want to switch from Boeing to Airbus, it could add years to their wait time. This is very much a beggars-can’t-be-choosers situation."

    Lightning round: Should PLCE have a place in your portfolio?

    In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on callers' favorite stocks:

    The Children’s Place: “[CEO] Jane Elfers is doing a great job. One quarter does not a stock make. I think you take advantage of it and buy it right here. It’s too low.”

    Chesapeake Energy Corporation: “Don’t want to go to that one. I say sell, sell, sell. I’m not a big fan of the natural gas market.”

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Schlumberger.

