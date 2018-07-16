Cramer's lightning round: The best way to add gold to your portfolio   

Barrick Gold Corporation: “Look, I always think people should have some gold. I like the Gold, GLD, or I like gold, the bullion. It is really hard to own the stocks. Barrick? Sell, sell, sell.”

The Children’s Place: “[CEO] Jane Elfers is doing a great job. One quarter does not a stock make. I think you take advantage of it and buy it right here. It’s too low.”

Dynavax Technologies: “We’ve opined on this multiple times. It’s come down, I still like it and I’m going to tell you I think that it is actually, down here, down 3 percent today, a buy.”

Abiomed, Inc.: “Do you know years and years and years ago we had this company on – I always welcome them back – and I just thought it was the greatest story? I love cardiovascular products, and there you go again – it is still a good buy.”

Zebra Technologies Corporation: “[CEO] Anders Gustafsson has done such a fantastic job. We’ve liked it since $80; it’s almost a double. I’d stick with it.”

Chesapeake Energy Corporation: “Don’t want to go to that one. I say sell, sell, sell. I’m not a big fan of the natural gas market.”