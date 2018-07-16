After the 2018 FIFA World Cup came to an end on Sunday, 24-year-old English captain Harry Kane was awarded the Golden Boot for having scored the most goals in the tournament. Kane scored six goals in the World Cup and became the second Englishman to win the Golden Boot. Gary Lineker earned the title in 1986.

According to BBC's analysis, Kane took 14 shots. Three of his goals were earned from penalties, two were taken from inside the box and one was a header. England came in fourth in the World Cup and will take home $22 million in prize money. These funds will be distributed by the country's national FIFA federation.

When he’s not leading his country on the international stage, Kane plays for Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, where he makes some serious cash.