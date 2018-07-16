Here’s where Trump has been tough on Russia — and where he’s backed down

Trump has frequently described himself as heavy-handed on Russia, saying in April, "probably nobody's been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump,” and often arguing that the Russians didn’t want him to win the presidency for that reason.

Indeed, some of the toughest sanctions in years have fallen on Russia’s elite under the Trump administration. Sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014 have not been lifted, Trump approved the sale of lethal weapons to Ukraine — something Barack Obama did not do — and he has ordered missiles fired at Syrian military sites, openly targeting strategic operations and allies of Russia.

But critics would argue that’s not enough, pointing to his delays implementing congressional sanctions and frequent praise of Putin’s leadership, as well as the reluctance to act on Moscow’s cyber aggression. They’ve also cited U.S. intelligence conclusions that the Kremlin meddled in the U.S. election in favor of Trump.