"What's your current salary?" a hiring manager asks you. Instantly you tense up, unsure of how to respond.

It's a common — and uncomfortable — job interview scenario. In some places, it's actually no longer legal to ask about an applicant's previous compensation. But while the issue is still being debated, you'll want to be prepared with an answer.

Some would tell you to dodge the question or give a range to avoid disclosing an actual number. But according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, the best way to secure your place at a new company and advance your career is to simply tell the truth.