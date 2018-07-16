"Flights are so inexpensive coming in and out of London that we have used that as a 'home base' as we housesit and travel throughout Europe," Jessica says. "TrustedHousesitters is also based in England, so finding sits there is very easy."

While Jessica says they travel with personal toiletries, homeowners often allow the family to use food that's left in the pantry or fridge, as well as things like laundry and dish soap. And "we now look for sits that either include a car or don’t require one to save even more and not have to rent," Jessica adds.

So far, the Swenson's TrustedHousesitters profile lists 18 housesits since 2017. They've had gigs in Vasteras, Sweden, and Doolin, Ireland, and they housesat their way through France, shacking up in spots like Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouet and Biarge. In England, they've hit places like Shifnal, Brighton and Thornton-le-Dale.

"It also allows us to stay in expensive countries longer," Jessica explains. "For example, Sweden is so costly. One time, we bought coffee and some sandwiches at a Starbucks, and our bill was over $50! On our own, we may have been able to stay four to five nights. But since we also housesat there, we stayed four weeks, comfortably within our budget."

Every stay varies, says Jessica, but a typical week for the Swenson family includes a mix of trips hiking and to museums, along with some homeschooling for the kids. It’s a seemingly idyllic balance of exploration, education, family time and taking care of the home they’re staying in, she says.

“Just the enjoyment of the family unit, I feel like that’s sometimes lost in the hustle and bustle, especially in the Bay Area,” Jessica says. “People are commuting one to two hours for their job, they don’t always have that special family unit time. And we’ve really invested in our family this year, and we’ve really seen the fruits of that."

"I also really just love being around my husband," Jessica adds. "And this year has allowed for us to spend lots of time together being a team as we travel and navigate through different countries."

Of course, the housesitting half of their trip has involved more strategy and prep work.

"Since I’m a big planner, I secure sits and organize our calendar up to three months in advance so we know where we will be," Jessica says. "Owners tend to start listing their [vacations] one to three months in advance, although there’s also a good handful who post last minute. We’ve secured a few short ones to fill in our calendar gaps this way. Ireland was high on our list of countries to visit, and we were able to do a short trip through confirming a last-minute housesit as well as a cheap flight."

The extra work is well worth it, says Jessica, not only financially, but for the experiences they have along the way.

"The biggest difference outside of saving in big ways with budget, is that you’re also experiencing a country at a local level," Jessica says. "It’s a bit like how Airbnb started out before places became investments and run by property managers," she says, referring to the vacation rental website's recent abundance of corporate-run listings in some locations.

"With housesitting, we spend time with owners before they leave, as well as have opportunity to connect with neighbors. One housesit we did, the neighbors had a little boy around the same age as our boys. They played together daily during that two-week sit," she says.

In addition to Europe, the Swensons also housesat through many cities in Australia (like Mount Gambier, Melbourne and Brisbane, among others) and South Africa. Jessica remembers her family connected so well with one family of Australian homeowners that they watched the Swenson's three kids while Jessica and William went out for a rare date night to see a musical.