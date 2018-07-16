Investment in energy fell again in 2017, raising fresh concerns about security and climate change

The amount of money flowing into the energy sector fell for a third straight year, raising concerns about the world's ability to provide enough power and tackle climate change, the International Energy Agency reported on Tuesday.

On the whole, governments and businesses plowed $1.8 trillion into the infrastructure, equipment and resources that keep the world running. That means global energy investment fell by 2 percent from 2016 after adjusting for inflation, and the IEA warned the trend does not appear to be reversing.

At the same time, governments are shouldering more of the burden of investing in the energy sector, the Paris-based advisor to energy-consuming nations said in its annual report. State-owned enterprises now account for 40 percent of all investments in energy, and about 95 percent of spending in the power sector can be chalked up to regulation or depends on some kind of subsidy.